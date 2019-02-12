Child found without clothes in Williamson Co. field

CAMBRIA, Ill. -- The Williamson County Sheriff got a call around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning about a child without clothing in an open field near Cambria.

That caller put the child, who was about 3 years old, in their car until deputies arrived on scene.

The child was not hurt and deputies located the parents at a nearby home. Investigators say those parents did not know the child had left the home.

The Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) interviewed the parents and other children in the home. The investigation continues.