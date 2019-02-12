Snow, wind force cancellation of flights at Chicago airports - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Snow, wind force cancellation of flights at Chicago airports

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - Snow and strong wind gusts in northern Illinois forced the cancellation of flights at Chicago's two major airports.

By Tuesday evening 335 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport. The Chicago Department of Aviation reports 103 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport. Delays at both airports were averaging more than 15 minutes.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the Chicago area could see up to an inch of snowfall and wind gusts up to 50 mph overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. The intense gusts prompted a wind advisory for much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana that will remain in effect until early Wednesday.

The weather service also warned of difficult travel conditions. Snow showers and blowing snow could result in reduced visibilities.

Drivers are advised to look out for trees and power lines coated with ice that could break.

