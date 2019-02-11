I-57 northbound lanes reopened - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

I-57 northbound lanes reopened

Posted: Updated:

**UPDATE Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 12 a.m. **

WSIL -- As of midnight, all lanes of Interstate 57 are reopen after a crash at milepost 104, just north of Dix. No other details are being released at this time. 

**ORIGINAL STORY** 

WSIL -- A multi-vehicle crash on I-57 has forced the Illinois State Police (ISP) to close down part of the interstate.

The northbound lanes of I-57 are currently shut down at milepost 104, just north of Dix.

The  ISP recommends you use caution and seek an alternate route.

