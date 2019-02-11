Marion VA renaming lab after longtime volunteer

MARION, Ill. -- The Marion VA Hospital made history Monday by renaming a department after a longtime volunteer and World War II Veteran. The new department is now called the William 'Bill' D. Curtis Pathology & Laboratory Service.

The medical center director, Jo-Ann Ginsberg says, "I'll tell you it was one of our staff members who brought forward the suggestions."

Curtis became a volunteer in 2002, "I sign them up and all the nurses do is invite them in and take their blood." He's since worked more than 11,000 hours at the Marion VA Hospital.

"I'm serving the same people that I worked with in the Army," said Curtis.

To many staff members, the 96 year old is known as a hard-working and honorable man who deserves this distinction. But Curtis says he feels overwhelmed and is thankful for the grand gesture.

"It's an honor ... It's an honor if I had been asked... If I would do it or not do it, I would probably decline," said Curtis.

Bill tells News 3 he plans to continue serving veterans through volunteerism at the hospital for four more years... until he turns 100.