Murphysboro man pleads guilty in child porn case

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A man from Murphysboro pleads guilty to a child pornography charge.

Eric Emil Deutsch faced 25 different charges but he agreed to a plea deal Monday where he admitted committing just one of those charges.

Investigators found child pornography on computers at his home in October 2017.

He faces three-to-seven years in prison and has to register as a sex offender.

A sentencing date has not been set.