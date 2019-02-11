Murphysboro man pleads guilty in child porn case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murphysboro man pleads guilty in child porn case

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A man from Murphysboro pleads guilty to a child pornography charge.

Eric Emil Deutsch faced 25 different charges but he agreed to a plea deal Monday where he admitted committing just one of those charges.

Investigators found child pornography on computers at his home in October 2017.

He faces three-to-seven years in prison and has to register as a sex offender.

A sentencing date has not been set.

