Second man in Union County stabbing pleads guilty - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ANNA, Ill. -- One of two men, charged with attacking a man inside his home will serve a four-year prison sentence.

Ricky McGuire agreed to plead guilty Monday, cancelling a jury trial that was scheduled to start.

Prosecutors say Ricky and Shane McGuire, a father and son, both broke into a home November 5.

Once inside, they say the men punched and stabbed the victim multiple times.

As part of the deal, prosecutors allowed Ricky McGuire to plead guilty to a lesser felony than the one he was originally charged with.

He's required to serve at least half of his four-year sentence, minus about three months of time served. He'll also serve a year of supervised release.

Prosecutors agreed to drop charges in another case where McGuire was charged with aggravated battery and mob action from an incident in July.

The other suspect, Shane McGuire, pleaded guilty last week.

The judge sentenced him to 30 months of probation.

