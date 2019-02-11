Illinois Secretary of State offices closed Tuesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Secretary of State offices closed Tuesday

WSIL -- If you need to get your drivers license renewed or a new sticker for your license plates, don't plan on putting that on your Tuesday to-do list.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed Tuesday, February 12 in observance of Abraham Lincoln's birthday. 

All offices and facilities will be open for business Wednesday, February 13.

