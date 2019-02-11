Jury selected for eye-gouging case

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- A jury is selected in the case against a Perry County man accused of gouging another man's eyes.

Allen Fisher, of Swanwick, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of intimidation.

Monday morning, more than 80 Perry County residents were called to the courthouse for jury selection in the case. The judge says so many people were called to find a fair and impartial jury because of the news coverage of the incident. Wednesday morning, the State's Attorney and Fisher's lawyer will begin presenting evidence.

The charges stem from an incident on Swanwick-Rice Road back in April of 2017 when prosecutors believe Fisher gouged out the eyes of Robert Pfister of Nashville.

Previous testimony by a police officer alleged that Pfister turned down Railroad Street in Swanwick to see the old school building. Fisher lived on that road and investigators believe he chased Pfister and beat him in a ditch, gouging out his eyes causing Pfister to lose his sight.

Monday afternoon, nine men and five women were selected to serve on the jury. They'll be sworn in Wednesday morning, then both sides will begin laying out the evidence.

The judge said in court Monday, he expects a verdict by Friday. News 3 will follow this case until a verdict is reached.