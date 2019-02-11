3 Ways to Save: Valentine's Day

WSIL -- It's almost Valentine's Day and this week on 3 Ways to Save we're sharing some ideas for keeping more cash in your wallet this year.



Tip 1. When it comes to the meal, you can cook something at home for a romantic evening in, but if you're really wanting to go out on the town, search for deals. Many restaurants in our area are offering Valentine's Day deals for couples; including Tom's Place, Walker's Bluff and St. Nicholas Brewing Company.

Check your favorite spot's social media page for possible bargains this week.

Tip 2. Instead of buying a dozen red roses, buy one rose and surround it with a variety of other, less expensive flowers. Roses are in high demand right now and you're going to pay for that. Some places charge two or three times the usual amount for roses in off-peak times.

Tip 3. Celebrate a day later. There are deep discounts on candy and other Valentine's Day related items on February 15. If you can convince your sweetie to wait a day the savings could be worth it for your budget.