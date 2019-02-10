Two teens injured in crash

JACKSON CO., -- The sheriff's department responded to a crash Sunday afternoon on Lake Road, near Logan Run in Murphsyboro.
JACKSON CO., -- The sheriff's department responded to a crash Sunday afternoon on Lake Road, near Logan Run in Murphsyboro.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- Justin Bagley of Elkville has been arrested for making multiple bombs threats to places in Taber, Alberta, Canada.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- Justin Bagley of Elkville has been arrested for making multiple bombs threats to places in Taber, Alberta, Canada.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill. -- Illinois State Police has confirmed a District 13 trooper was rear-ended in his squad car and taken to the hospital.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill. -- Illinois State Police has confirmed a District 13 trooper was rear-ended in his squad car and taken to the hospital.
WSIL- A dive team responded to Yellowbanks road to recover a vehicle submerged in water due to a traffic crash.
WSIL- A dive team responded to Yellowbanks road to recover a vehicle submerged in water due to a traffic crash.
WSIL -- Several churches in the region are canceling or delaying services on Sunday morning.
WSIL -- Several churches in the region are canceling or delaying services on Sunday morning.
MARION -- Fathers and daughters enjoyed a dance Saturday night.
MARION -- Fathers and daughters enjoyed a dance Saturday night.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill-- The cold weather didn't stop hundreds of runners from lacing up their shoes for a half marathon Saturday morning.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill-- The cold weather didn't stop hundreds of runners from lacing up their shoes for a half marathon Saturday morning.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- A 23 year-old has died after crashing her car near Shawneetown Saturday morning.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- A 23 year-old has died after crashing her car near Shawneetown Saturday morning.
ELKVILLE, Ill. -- Several fire engines across Jackson County responded to a late night fire in the community of Elkville.
ELKVILLE, Ill. -- Several fire engines across Jackson County responded to a late night fire in the community of Elkville.
Your motorcycle may be stuck in the garage right now, but that doesn't mean you can't shop for some new biking gear this weekend.
Your motorcycle may be stuck in the garage right now, but that doesn't mean you can't shop for some new biking gear this weekend.