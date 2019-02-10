Two teens injured in crash

JACKSON CO., -- The sheriff's department responded to a crash Sunday afternoon on Lake Road, near Logan Run in Murphsyboro.

Police say it was reported the vehicle had overturned and was on fire.

Two teenagers, one from Murphysboro and the other from Jonesboro, were in the car. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle, but the driver was trapped inside.

Police believe the 16 year-old driver failed to negotiate a turn, lost control of the car and hit several trees.

The first deputy on scene was able to use a fire extinguisher to put out a fire in the vehicles engine compartment before it spread to the rest of the vehicle.

Both teens were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The passenger was later transferred to a St. Louis hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff's office Traffic Crash Reconstructionist.