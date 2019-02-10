State trooper involved in crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State trooper involved in crash

JEFFERSON CO., Ill. -- Illinois State Police has confirmed a District 13 trooper was rear-ended in his squad car and taken to the hospital. 

The accident happened Sunday around 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes on Interstate 57, south of Ina. 

ISP District 13 PIO, Trooper Byron Farthing, says the trooper was tending to a pot hole when his vehicle was rear-ended.

The trooper was transported to a hospital in Mt. Vernon for non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver and passengers of the other car were not seriously injured. 

Citations haven't been issued at this time. 

