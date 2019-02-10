Elkville man arrested for making bomb threats

JACKSON CO., Ill. -- Justin Bagley of Elkville has been arrested for making multiple bombs threats to places in Taber, Alberta, Canada.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department received a call from Taber Police Saturday, reporting 10 bomb threats at numerous locations including schools, a hospital, a bank, a store and the police department. Several of these locations were evacuated for safety.



The phone number used to make these threats lead investigators to Bagley.

Bagley was arrested Saturday and charged with 10 counts of felony disorderly conduct and was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

