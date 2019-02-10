Reviews mixed of bill that would expand charter schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Some parents are praising legislation that would expand charter schools in Missouri, while administrators for traditional public schools are raising concerns that they will drain resources.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Republican Rep. Rebecca Roeber, of Lee's Summit, has introduced a bill that would allow charter schools in any city with more than 30,000 residents. Currently, charters are mostly limited to students residing in the Kansas City and St. Louis districts, as well as those in unaccredited school systems.

Roeber says she's "not against traditional public schools," but that "when they are not working for kids, families should have other options."

During a hearing this past week, Carmen Ward credited her son's St. Louis charter school with "drastic" improvements. But Kearney school district superintendent Bill Nicely raised concerns that charters could "take kids away in an unpredictable way."

