Lawsuit filed to stop demolition of Rock Island courthouse

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (AP) - Several Illinois preservation organizations have joined in a lawsuit seeking to prevent the demolition of the Rock Island County Courthouse.

The Rock Island Argus reports the lawsuit filed last week contends the Rock Island County Public Building Commission would be in violation of the state's historic preservation laws if demolition proceeds.

Rock Island County in July approved transferring ownership of the courthouse to the Public Building Commission for demolition. With construction of an annex completed, all court functions moved from the historic building to the annex. Rock Island County 14th Circuit Chief Judge Walter Braud filed an administrative order Jan. 25 ordering the demolition of the courthouse.

Landmarks Illinois president Bonnie McDonald says the groups filing the lawsuit want to preserve the courthouse and make sure the law is followed.

Landmarks Illinois listed the courthouse, built between 1895 and 1897, on its 2018 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois.

