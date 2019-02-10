Church Closings & Delays- Feb. 10 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Church Closings & Delays- Feb. 10

By Daniel Valle, Producer
WSIL -- Several churches in the region are canceling or delaying services on Sunday morning.

De Soto

Jubilee Tabernacle- Services canceled

MT. VERNON

Southwest Christian Church- Services delayed until 5 p. m.

NORRIS CITY

The Roads Church- 9 a. m. service canceled

PINCKNEYVILLE

First United Methodist Church- Services canceled

St. Paul United Church of Christ- Services canceled

