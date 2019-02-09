Daddy-Daughter dance packs The Pavilion

MARION -- Fathers and daughters enjoyed a dance Saturday night.

There was Daddy Daughter dance at The Pavilion in Marion and a dance at Rent One Park. Both were packed with games, contests, a candy buffet, desserts and prizes.

There was also a photographer on hand and a few Disney princesses that stopped by to visit.

James Reames took his daughter to the dance and says he hopes this memory lasts a lifetime.

"We are having so much fun out here. For friends, meeting new people, classmates, great times. Great times here," said Reames.

Dances like this aren't just for fathers and daughters, coming up in March at The Pavilion is the 5th annual Mommy Son Dance.