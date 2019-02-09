Daddy-Daughter dance packs The Pavilion

MARION -- Fathers and daughters enjoyed a dance Saturday night.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill-- The cold weather didn't stop hundreds of runners from lacing up their shoes for a half marathon Saturday morning.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- A 23 year-old has died after crashing her car near Shawneetown Saturday morning.
ELKVILLE, Ill. -- Several fire engines across Jackson County responded to a late night fire in the community of Elkville.
Your motorcycle may be stuck in the garage right now, but that doesn't mean you can't shop for some new biking gear this weekend.
WSIL -- Illinois native George Buss has been reenacting President Lincoln for more than 30 years. He travels across the country portraying the iconic figure and now he's in Anna for Civil War Weekend.
WSIL -- Gov. JB Pritzker will deliver his first budget address later this month and he's blaming the former governor for putting Illinois in an awful situation.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Drug treatment centers are seeing a rise in drug overdoses.
CARBONDALE, Ill.—Black History Month is being observed across the nation throughout the month of February. Among the celebrations, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting several events dedicated to Black History Month for students, faculty and the community to attend.
MARION, Ill. -- The Marion VA Medical Center is honoring a volunteer by naming its Pathology and Laboratory Department after him.
