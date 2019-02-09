Fatal crash under investigation in Gallatin County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fatal crash under investigation in Gallatin County

Posted: Updated:

GALLATIN CO., Ill. --  A 23 year-old has died after crashing her car near Shawneetown Saturday morning. 

The Gallatin County Coroner says Molly Bryant, 23, of Junction was found dead at the scene. Authorities believe Bryant lost control of her car then hit a tree, where it caught fire. The coroner says the crash happened on Smokey Road near Shawneetown where the road transitions from gravel to blacktop.

A driver headed to work came upon the crash and called police. 

Bryant was the only person in the vehicle. 

The Gallatin County Coroner and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department are investigating. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Fatal crash under investigation in Gallatin County

    Fatal crash under investigation in Gallatin County

    Saturday, February 9 2019 7:52 PM EST2019-02-10 00:52:22 GMT

    GALLATIN CO., Ill. --  A 23 year-old has died after crashing her car near Shawneetown Saturday morning. 

    GALLATIN CO., Ill. --  A 23 year-old has died after crashing her car near Shawneetown Saturday morning. 

  • Fire burns home in Elkville

    Fire burns home in Elkville

    Saturday, February 9 2019 8:41 AM EST2019-02-09 13:41:45 GMT

    ELKVILLE, Ill. -- Several fire engines across Jackson County responded to a late night fire in the community of Elkville.

    ELKVILLE, Ill. -- Several fire engines across Jackson County responded to a late night fire in the community of Elkville.

  • Motorcycle swap meet coming to Du Quoin this weekend

    Motorcycle swap meet coming to Du Quoin this weekend

    Friday, February 8 2019 10:41 PM EST2019-02-09 03:41:27 GMT

    Your motorcycle may be stuck in the garage right now, but that doesn't mean you can't shop for some new biking gear this weekend. 

    Your motorcycle may be stuck in the garage right now, but that doesn't mean you can't shop for some new biking gear this weekend. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.