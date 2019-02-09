Fatal crash under investigation in Gallatin County

GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- A 23 year-old has died after crashing her car near Shawneetown Saturday morning.

The Gallatin County Coroner says Molly Bryant, 23, of Junction was found dead at the scene. Authorities believe Bryant lost control of her car then hit a tree, where it caught fire. The coroner says the crash happened on Smokey Road near Shawneetown where the road transitions from gravel to blacktop.

A driver headed to work came upon the crash and called police.

Bryant was the only person in the vehicle.

The Gallatin County Coroner and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department are investigating.