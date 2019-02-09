Hundreds run Fly with the Eagles Half Marathon

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill-- The cold weather didn't stop hundreds of runners from lacing up their shoes for a half marathon Saturday morning.

Organizers say around 300 runners participated in the 13th annual Fly With The Eagles Half Marathon on the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. A runner from Centralia took home first place. Adam Unverfehrt. says he completed the 13.1 miles in 1:19:34.

"The turn around point is on a rocky road.. I slipped and fell there but I popped right up and kept on going," said Unverfehrt.

Race Director Sara Goff says this run gives folks the opportunity to see hidden places on the refuge.

"They get to go out on the refuge and they get to go in areas that are normally restricted. They can't go the rest of the year, so that's what makes this race special," said Goff.

After the half marathon, the runners were able to enjoy;beverages, fruits, doughnuts, and soup.

The run is coordinated by the River-to-River Runners Club.

