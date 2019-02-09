Man charged in St. Louis wreck that killed 3 children - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged in St. Louis wreck that killed 3 children

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 25-year-old man who was allegedly drunk and driving a vehicle that he knew had mechanical problems has been charged in the deaths of three children who were killed in a wreck in 2017.

Eric O'Neal Williams was charged Wednesday with three counts of involuntary manslaughter in the crash on an Interstate 70 exit ramp in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports court documents allege Williams was speeding when he took the exit in August 2017. His SUV overturned and three children - ages 11, 10 and 3 - died after being thrown from the vehicle.

Police say none of the children were wearing restraints.

Court documents say Williams told police the SUV had a history of mechanical difficulties.

Online court documents don't name an attorney for Williams.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.