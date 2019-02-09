Fire burns home in Elkville

ELKVILLE, Ill. -- Several fire engines across Jackson County responded to a late night fire in the community of Elkville.

It happened around 11:33 p. m. Friday night in the 200 block of North First Street according to a press release from the Jackson County sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says no one was hurt and that they will investigate the cause of the fire with the state fire marshal.

A witness provided photos to News 3 and said that the person living in the home lost all of their belongings.

Elkville volunteer firefighters were assisted by the Murphysboro Pomona Somerset Fire District as well as fire departments from Dowell and Vergennes.