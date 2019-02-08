Planned Parenthood of Illinois offering free birth control - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Planned Parenthood of Illinois offering free birth control

CHICAGO (AP) - Planned Parenthood of Illinois says its clinics are providing free birth control for one year to eligible patients who can't afford it.

The Chicago Tribune reports the organization announced the Access Birth Control plan on Friday. It includes injectable birth control, oral contraceptives, condoms and other devices.

Spokeswoman Julie Lynn says Planned Parenthood has no cost projections for the effort paid for by private philanthropy. Eligible patients include those who are uninsured or have insurance that doesn't cover birth control.

Millions of women receive birth control free through workplace health plans as a result of the Affordable Care Act. But President Donald Trump's administration seeks to allow more employers with religious or moral objections to opt out of providing it.

Two judges have blocked the policy from going into effect.

