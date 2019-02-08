Towing vessel sinks on Ohio River between Ohio, W.Va. - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Towing vessel sinks on Ohio River between Ohio, W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says a towing vessel has sunk on the Ohio River between Ohio and West Virginia.

The Coast Guard said in a release Friday night that all three crewmembers aboard the towing vessel Ed McLaughlin are reported in stable condition at a local hospital. The release said an estimated 4,900 gallons of diesel fuel is on board, and light sheening is reported around the vessel.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Huntington was heading to the scene to determine whether there is a fuel leak. The tow is owned by McGinnis Marine.

The release said the Coast Guard received a report at 1 p.m. that the vessel capsized on the river at mile marker 259. The location is northeast of Huntington, near Cheshire, Ohio, and across the river from Mason County, West Virginia.

