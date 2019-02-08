Motorcycle swap meet coming to Du Quoin this weekend

WSIL -- Your motorcycle may be stuck in the garage right now, but that doesn't mean you can't shop for some new biking gear this weekend.

The Biking Life Motorcycle Swap Meet is coming to Du Quoin this Sunday.

You can browse apparel, parts, and even bikes at the Expo Building on the Du Quoin Fairgrounds.

General Admission is $5 and opens at 10am, but you can get in at 8am for an early admission charge of $8.

Event organizers say they plan to donate a portion of the proceeds to the Honor Flight Program.

For more information you can call 618-531-0432 or visit their website linked here.