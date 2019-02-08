Man accused in Chicago-area mall slaying charged with murder - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man accused in Chicago-area mall slaying charged with murder

Posted: Updated:

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) - A 20-year-old man already charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Chicago-area mall now faces murder and other charges.

Authorities say Jakharr Williams was indicted Friday by a grand jury on murder, attempted murder, battery and other charges stemming from the Jan. 21 shooting at Orland Square Mall that left 18-year-old Javon Britten dead. Williams' arrest warrant carried a homicide charge but he initially was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Defense attorney David Sotomayor says he hasn't seen evidence, including surveillance videos.

Police have said Britten was shot in the center of the mall and ran before collapsing outside of a clothing store. A bystander suffered a graze wound.

Williams, who is being held without bond, has a hearing scheduled for Feb. 20.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.