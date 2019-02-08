High court takes abortion vote, but key tests still to come

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

Activists on both sides of the abortion debate are reacting cautiously to a 5-4 Supreme Court vote blocking Louisiana from enforcing new abortion regulations. They agree that the crucial tests of the court's stance are still to come.

Depending on the viewpoint, the vote represented a temporary victory or setback - but not proof of how the court might deal with tough anti-abortion laws working their way through state legislatures and federal courts.

The law in question would require Louisiana abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the Supreme Court's four liberals in putting the law on hold. President Donald Trump's two appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, were among four conservative justices who would have let the law take effect.

