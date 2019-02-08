Man found guilty in fatal shooting of St. Louis officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man found guilty in fatal shooting of St. Louis officer

Posted: Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - Jurors have found a 20-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting a St. Louis County police officer.

Trenton Forster was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in the October 2016 killing of 33-year-old Blake Snyder during a disturbance call. The caller reported Forster was banging on the door of a girl's home.

Snyder's partner shot Forster several times after Snyder was shot.

Forster faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors announced previously that they wouldn't seek the death penalty.

The defense conceded that Forster killed Snyder but argued that he should be convicted of second-degree murder, citing a "diminished capacity" because of Forster's history of trauma, mental illness and drug use. The charge would have carried a 30-year sentence and the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.