Drug overdoses on the rise in southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Drug treatment centers are seeing a rise in drug overdoses.
CARBONDALE, Ill.—Black History Month is being observed across the nation throughout the month of February. Among the celebrations, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting several events dedicated to Black History Month for students, faculty and the community to attend.
MARION, Ill. -- The Marion VA Medical Center is honoring a volunteer by naming its Pathology and Laboratory Department after him.
WASHINGTON, D.C -- We are currently in the second full week of the 2019 tax filing season, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning taxpayers to avoid unethical tax return preparers, known as ghost preparers.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Developments in veterinary forensics, the emerging data-driven practice of strategical animal field services, and other cutting-edge animal law updates will be among topics presented during the Illinois State Bar Association's (ISBA) Illinois Animal Law Conference at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Law.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A higher minimum wage in Illinois is one step closer to reality.
WSIL -- DeWALT is recalling two models of power drills because a problem with the wiring can pose a shock hazard.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) wrote to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requesting the agencies deploy a multidisciplinary team of experts to help state officials as they address Legionnaires' disease at the Illinois Veterans Home (IVH) in Manteno, Illinois.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Staff, students, and community members of Johnston City are honoring Holly Mae Smith with a fundraiser.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced that they will be purchasing a bite suit for use in training the department's K9, Diego.
