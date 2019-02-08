Kentucky candidate denied Trump nickname on 2019 ballot - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky candidate denied Trump nickname on 2019 ballot

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Republican candidate has taken the nickname 'Trump' and is vowing to fight to keep it on the primary ballot in Kentucky, where the president remains popular with fellow Republicans.

Kentucky's secretary of state office said Friday that Carl Nett took the nickname in an "improper attempt" to gain an advantage on the ballot. It says his name will be certified to appear on the ballot without the Trump nickname.

Nett is among four Republicans running for secretary of state this year. The Democratic incumbent, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, is term limited and can't seek re-election.

Nett says he'll "exhaust any and all legal remedies" to have his Trump nickname appear on the ballot.

President Donald Trump won Kentucky by nearly 30 percentage points in 2016.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.