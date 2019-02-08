Celebrating Black History Month at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill.—Black History Month is being observed across the nation throughout the month of February. Among the celebrations, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting several events dedicated to Black History Month for students, faculty and the community to attend.

This year's theme is "Black Migration", highlighting stories of families and individuals who travel far and wide for opportunity. Events will also include showcasing local black-owned businesses, interactive education on oppression, art showcases, keynotes and other workshops.

These events are organized by the Black Resource Center and Student Multicultural Resource Center with the help of several campus sponsors.

A full schedule of SIUC's Black History Month events can be found here.