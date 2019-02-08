Missouri man found guilty in 2010 quadruple murder case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man found guilty in 2010 quadruple murder case

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) - A judge has found a Missouri man guilty of four counts of first-degree murder for his role in the 2010 shooting deaths of two elderly couples whose bodies were found in their burned homes.

Judge Michael Pritchett announced his verdict Friday against Keith Boyles after a bench trial last week. KFVS-TV reports Boyles was also convicted of four counts of armed criminal action.

He is charged in the killings of 80-year-old Gladys Irene Piatt, 77-year-old Loyd Eugene Piatt, 81-year-old Edgar Atkinson and 69-year-old Bonnie Chase.

His defense attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

Three other people have also previously pleaded guilty or been convicted in connection to the deaths.

Boyles faces a sentence of life imprisonment without parole at his May 1 sentencing hearing.

