Kentucky child killed in attack by family pit bull mix dog

GUTHRIE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a 1-year-old boy has died after being mauled by the family pit bull mix dog.

WBKO-TV in Bowling Green reports Guthrie police responded to a home Thursday to find the boy unresponsive but breathing. Police said the child had deep abrasions on his head, chest and neck, and his grandmother also had injuries from trying to pull the dog off the boy.

The child had been on the floor playing with a ball. Police believe a thunderstorm may have triggered the dog.

The woman and boy were taken to a hospital, but the boy died of his injuries. The woman was treated and released.

