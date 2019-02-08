Man arrested in Bird scooter thefts on Missouri campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A 32-year-old man is charged in the theft of 40 impounded Bird scooters from the University of Missouri campus.

Anthony Hamilton, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage.

The Columbia Missourian reports that campus police on Thursday stopped Hamilton on a routine traffic stop and recognized him as someone who was considered a suspect in the scooter theft.

Campus police spokeswoman Sara Diedrich said Hamilton, who is not a Missouri student, was brought in for questioning was arrested later that night.

The scooters were stolen from a campus storage area during Christmas break in December.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Hamilton.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

