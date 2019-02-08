2 die in trailer fire in rural area southeast of Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 die in trailer fire in rural area southeast of Kansas City

Posted: Updated:

STRASBURG, Mo. (AP) - Two people were killed in a house fire in rural Cass County.

The Cass County sheriff's office said in a news release the fire was reported early Friday near Strasburg.

Emergency responders found a single-wide trailer fulling engulfed in flames when they arrived.

One person escaped but two other people were found dead inside the trailer.

No other details were released.

Strasburg is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.