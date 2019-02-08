University of Missouri System: Applications up at 3 campuses

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri System says freshman applications are up at three campuses this fall compared to last year.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the system's president, Mun Choi, announced Thursday that freshman applications grew by nearly 6 percent at the Columbia campus, from 17,864 in fall 2018 to 18,878 in 2019. Choi says the university's freshman deposits have increased by 37 percent from last year.

MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright credits the increase in part to the university's admission office responding to applications 48 hours after being submitted. Cartwright also pointed to the office including scholarship and student aid information in admissions.

Choi reported hikes in freshman applications of nearly 14 percent at the Rolla campus and 1 percent in St. Louis.

The Kansas City campus saw a 7 percent fall in applications.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.