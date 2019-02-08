University of Missouri System: Applications up at 3 campuses - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Missouri System: Applications up at 3 campuses

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri System says freshman applications are up at three campuses this fall compared to last year.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the system's president, Mun Choi, announced Thursday that freshman applications grew by nearly 6 percent at the Columbia campus, from 17,864 in fall 2018 to 18,878 in 2019. Choi says the university's freshman deposits have increased by 37 percent from last year.

MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright credits the increase in part to the university's admission office responding to applications 48 hours after being submitted. Cartwright also pointed to the office including scholarship and student aid information in admissions.

Choi reported hikes in freshman applications of nearly 14 percent at the Rolla campus and 1 percent in St. Louis.

The Kansas City campus saw a 7 percent fall in applications.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.