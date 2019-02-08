St. Charles man who fatally stabbed father deemed insane

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a suburban Chicago man was legally insane when he stabbed his father to death in 2017.

Kane County prosecutors say a judge Thursday found 24-year-old John W. Shenko of St. Charles not guilty by reason of insanity of first-degree murder in the August 2017 killing of his father, 60-year-old Kevin Shenko.

John Shenko is to be transferred to a secure Illinois Department of Human Services facility where he will receive ongoing mental health treatment. Shenko can be held for up to 60 years under Illinois law.

Prosecutors say police arriving at the scene found John Shenko on top of his father shouting, "die, die, die!" Authorities say the son claimed he was God and that he was killing Satan. Kevin Shenko's body had more than 100 wounds.

