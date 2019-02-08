UNSUNG HERO: Marion woman helps employees impacted by government shutdown

Your motorcycle may be stuck in the garage right now, but that doesn't mean you can't shop for some new biking gear this weekend.
Your motorcycle may be stuck in the garage right now, but that doesn't mean you can't shop for some new biking gear this weekend.
WSIL -- Illinois native George Buss has been reenacting President Lincoln for more than 30 years. He travels across the country portraying the iconic figure and now he's in Anna for Civil War Weekend.
WSIL -- Illinois native George Buss has been reenacting President Lincoln for more than 30 years. He travels across the country portraying the iconic figure and now he's in Anna for Civil War Weekend.
WSIL -- Gov. JB Pritzker will deliver his first budget address later this month and he's blaming the former governor for putting Illinois in an awful situation.
WSIL -- Gov. JB Pritzker will deliver his first budget address later this month and he's blaming the former governor for putting Illinois in an awful situation.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Drug treatment centers are seeing a rise in drug overdoses.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Drug treatment centers are seeing a rise in drug overdoses.
CARBONDALE, Ill.—Black History Month is being observed across the nation throughout the month of February. Among the celebrations, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting several events dedicated to Black History Month for students, faculty and the community to attend.
CARBONDALE, Ill.—Black History Month is being observed across the nation throughout the month of February. Among the celebrations, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting several events dedicated to Black History Month for students, faculty and the community to attend.
MARION, Ill. -- The Marion VA Medical Center is honoring a volunteer by naming its Pathology and Laboratory Department after him.
MARION, Ill. -- The Marion VA Medical Center is honoring a volunteer by naming its Pathology and Laboratory Department after him.
WASHINGTON, D.C -- We are currently in the second full week of the 2019 tax filing season, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning taxpayers to avoid unethical tax return preparers, known as ghost preparers.
WASHINGTON, D.C -- We are currently in the second full week of the 2019 tax filing season, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning taxpayers to avoid unethical tax return preparers, known as ghost preparers.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Developments in veterinary forensics, the emerging data-driven practice of strategical animal field services, and other cutting-edge animal law updates will be among topics presented during the Illinois State Bar Association's (ISBA) Illinois Animal Law Conference at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Law.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Developments in veterinary forensics, the emerging data-driven practice of strategical animal field services, and other cutting-edge animal law updates will be among topics presented during the Illinois State Bar Association's (ISBA) Illinois Animal Law Conference at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Law.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A higher minimum wage in Illinois is one step closer to reality.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A higher minimum wage in Illinois is one step closer to reality.
WSIL -- DeWALT is recalling two models of power drills because a problem with the wiring can pose a shock hazard.
WSIL -- DeWALT is recalling two models of power drills because a problem with the wiring can pose a shock hazard.