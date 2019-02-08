1 dead, 1 wounded in central Missouri shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 dead, 1 wounded in central Missouri shooting

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in a deadly shooting in central Missouri after a police chase ended with a wreck.

The Cole County sheriff's office says in a news release that deputies rushed to a home early Friday after a woman called 911 and said she and her husband had been shot. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that deputies found one person dead and another wounded.

Jefferson City police later located the suspect's vehicle and tried to stop it. The pursuit ended in Holt Summit, where the suspect wrecked the vehicle. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was arrested after a short pursuit.

The man was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.