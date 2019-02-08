After tied recount, GOP candidate seeks random drawing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Republican candidate for a Kentucky state House race that ended in a tie after the GOP-controlled legislature ordered a recount has asked lawmakers to pick a winner by drawing lots.

Democrat Jim Glenn defeated Republican DJ Johnson by one vote on Election Day in Kentucky House district 13. A legislative panel of six Republicans and three Democrats ordered a recount in the race at Johnson's request. The recount, held Feb. 2 by the Daviess County Board of Elections, ended in a tie.

Friday, Johnson's lawyer told lawmakers that state law requires them to pick a winner at random, which could include flipping a coin or drawing a name from a hat. But a lawyer for Glenn said he would not accept that result because he has already taken office.

