Passenger in stolen vehicle charged after deadly crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield woman who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a deadly crash has been charged with two felonies.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 27-year-old Cassi Kilby was charged Wednesday with meth possession and resisting arrest after the Dec. 4 crash that killed her boyfriend, 23-year-old Dillion Filbeck, of Fair Grove. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Court documents say Filbeck fled when authorities attempted to stop the stolen truck he was driving. The chase ended with the truck running off the road and overturning.

Filbeck was pronounced dead at the scene, and Kilby was ejected. Court documents say she ran before she was arrested. The documents say an emergency room worker found a bag of suspected meth in her bra.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

