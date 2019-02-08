More international students on campus at Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) - Enrollment data at Eastern Illinois University show that the Charleston school has more international students this semester representing more countries.

The (Charleston) Times-Courier and Mattoon Journal-Gazette reports this spring semester there are 332 international students from 55 countries on campus. That's compared with 327 students from 39 countries this time last year. Josh Norman, EIU's associate vice president for enrollment management, calls the increase "unexpected, but certainly welcome."

EIU officials have said that visa denials have affected international enrollment. School officials say about 130 international students who would have been accepted this semester were denied visas.

Officials say in response the school has been diversifying recruitment efforts, including trying to attract international students who are already in the U.S. as high school students. They're also using text messages to communicate with students.

Information from: Mattoon Journal-Gazette, http://www.jg-tc.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.