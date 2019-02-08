More international students on campus at Eastern Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More international students on campus at Eastern Illinois

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) - Enrollment data at Eastern Illinois University show that the Charleston school has more international students this semester representing more countries.

The (Charleston) Times-Courier and Mattoon Journal-Gazette reports this spring semester there are 332 international students from 55 countries on campus. That's compared with 327 students from 39 countries this time last year. Josh Norman, EIU's associate vice president for enrollment management, calls the increase "unexpected, but certainly welcome."

EIU officials have said that visa denials have affected international enrollment. School officials say about 130 international students who would have been accepted this semester were denied visas.

Officials say in response the school has been diversifying recruitment efforts, including trying to attract international students who are already in the U.S. as high school students. They're also using text messages to communicate with students.

Information from: Mattoon Journal-Gazette, http://www.jg-tc.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.