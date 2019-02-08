Marion VA renaming lab after WWII veteran

MARION, Ill. -- The Marion VA Medical Center is honoring a volunteer by naming its Pathology and Laboratory Department after him.

World War II veteran William 'Bill' Curtis, 96, has volunteered more than 11,000 hours at the Marion VA. On Monday (Feb. 11), there will be a ceremony to rename the area after Curtis. He says he's surprised by the gesture.

"I can't help feel but there's probably many more people, more qualified to have that," said Curtis.

That ceremony is scheduled for noon Monday. The event is open to the public.