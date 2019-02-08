Marion VA renaming lab after WWII veteran

MARION, Ill. -- The Marion VA Medical Center is honoring a volunteer by naming its Pathology and Laboratory Department after him.
WASHINGTON, D.C -- We are currently in the second full week of the 2019 tax filing season, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning taxpayers to avoid unethical tax return preparers, known as ghost preparers.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Developments in veterinary forensics, the emerging data-driven practice of strategical animal field services, and other cutting-edge animal law updates will be among topics presented during the Illinois State Bar Association's (ISBA) Illinois Animal Law Conference at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Law.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A higher minimum wage in Illinois is one step closer to reality.
WSIL -- DeWALT is recalling two models of power drills because a problem with the wiring can pose a shock hazard.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) wrote to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requesting the agencies deploy a multidisciplinary team of experts to help state officials as they address Legionnaires' disease at the Illinois Veterans Home (IVH) in Manteno, Illinois.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Staff, students, and community members of Johnston City are honoring Holly Mae Smith with a fundraiser.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced that they will be purchasing a bite suit for use in training the department's K9, Diego.
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help with any information on where to find Du Quoin resident William Stroud Junior or details about the night he possibly went missing.
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- Residents and city officials in Mount Vernon are on high alert for flooding this week.
