Woman sentenced to prison for stealing from grandmother

EWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois woman who pleaded guilty to stealing money from her grandmother has been handed a four-year prison sentence.

The Madison County state's attorney's office says 39-year-old Kara N. Gray pleaded guilty to unlawful financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Prosecutors say Gray lived with her 81-year-old grandmother for more than 10 years. During that time, Gray stole more than $10,000 from her.

State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said in a statement the sentence given to Gray should serve as a warning to anyone who might think about taking advantage of a senior citizen. He adds if a perpetrator exploits someone "that person will be held accountable."

