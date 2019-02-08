Job Squad: February 8, 2019

WSIL -- There are plenty of options for employment in our region.

General Dynamics in Marion is recruiting for several engineering positions in research and development along with manufacturing. You can learn more about the positions here.

Cowboy Up Auto of Illinois is hiring a full-time mechanic. The applicant must have their own tools, however the company will provide specialty tools. Pay is based on experience. Apply in person at 510 South Victor Street in Christopher.

There is still a need for bus drivers in our region. Illinois Central School Bus is hiring for the Marion area. Training classes are starting soon. Drivers must be at least 21 years old and have a Class B Commercial Driver's License. If interested, complete an application online on this site.

And we're trying something new with our Job Squad. Each week we'll offer a dream job. These will be actual positions. First up is Dutch Chocolate Company Tony's Chocolonely. They are hiring a captain and two co-pilots to travel through 10 different U.S. cities. It's a four month gig but could turn into a more permanent position. Besides driving around the country, the job includes promoting the brand on the road, setting up for events and making sure fans of the product are happy. There's a competitive salary and benefits, along with the promise of lots of chocolate! Apply here.