Kentucky officials seek ideas for improving highway

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are holding a public meeting to get ideas on how to improve Highway 57 in Lewis County.

A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the "blank slate" meeting at Tollesboro Elementary School on Feb. 12 is the first step in a proposed project to improve safety and meet future traffic demands on the roadway. Officials say it's called a blank slate meeting because there are no designs or changes planned yet.

Darrin Eldridge is the project development branch manager at Kentucky Department of Highways in Flemingsburg. He says engineers want to meet with those who use the highway to get ideas for what improvements are needed.

The project would affect Kentucky 57 between the Fleming-Lewis county line and the AA Highway at Tollesboro.

