Kentucky company adding 20 jobs, expanding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky company is adding 20 jobs in Owensboro, investing about $780,000 for an expansion.

Gov. Matt Bevin's office announced Thursday that Blackbird Manufacturing plans to upgrade its operating facility and buy equipment.

Blackbird Manufacturing makes stone countertop surfaces.

The governor's office said in a news release the company has grown from four full-time employees to 51 since forming in 2012.

