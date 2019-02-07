Illinois State Bar Association to host Animal Law Conference at SIU School of Law

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Developments in veterinary forensics, the emerging data-driven practice of strategical animal field services, and other cutting-edge animal law updates will be among topics presented during the Illinois State Bar Association's (ISBA) Illinois Animal Law Conference at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Law in Carbondale from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday, February 14 and from 8:15 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, February 15.

The event, which is presented by the ISBA's Animal Law Section, will be held at the Lesar Law Building and is open to the public.

Thursday's presentations will include information about how forensic veterinary medicine can be used in all aspects of animal law litigation and how data is being collected and used to proactively address animal-related community concerns.

On Friday, attendees will learn about what is being done to protect horses and how horse rescue organizations are regulated; the most common conservation violations and the enforcement process; and the Illinois Herptiles-Herps Act and what Illinois is doing to protect amphibians and reptiles. There will also be a presentation on medical and nutrition issues resulting from the aggressive marketing of pet foods, and the regulation to prevent adulteration of pet foods.

The conference is presented by the Illinois State Bar Association Animal Law Section Council, co-sponsored by Southern Illinois University, and made possible by The Brooks McCormick Jr. Trust for Animal Rights Law and Policy's financial support. Supplemental underwriting by the Trust has reduced the cost of attendance.

Attendance is open to attorneys, who can earn 12.25 MCLE hours, and the general public. Information about registration fees, online registration, and the agenda are available on the ISBA website.