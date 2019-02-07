Illinois State Bar Association to host Animal Law Conference at - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois State Bar Association to host Animal Law Conference at SIU School of Law

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Developments in veterinary forensics, the emerging data-driven practice of strategical animal field services, and other cutting-edge animal law updates will be among topics presented during the Illinois State Bar Association's (ISBA) Illinois Animal Law Conference at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Law in Carbondale from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday, February 14 and from 8:15 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, February 15.

The event, which is presented by the ISBA's Animal Law Section, will be held at the Lesar Law Building and is open to the public.

Thursday's presentations will include information about how forensic veterinary medicine can be used in all aspects of animal law litigation and how data is being collected and used to proactively address animal-related community concerns.

On Friday, attendees will learn about what is being done to protect horses and how horse rescue organizations are regulated; the most common conservation violations and the enforcement process; and the Illinois Herptiles-Herps Act and what Illinois is doing to protect amphibians and reptiles. There will also be a presentation on medical and nutrition issues resulting from the aggressive marketing of pet foods, and the regulation to prevent adulteration of pet foods. 

The conference is presented by the Illinois State Bar Association Animal Law Section Council, co-sponsored by Southern Illinois University, and made possible by The Brooks McCormick Jr. Trust for Animal Rights Law and Policy's financial support. Supplemental underwriting by the Trust has reduced the cost of attendance.

Attendance is open to attorneys, who can earn 12.25 MCLE hours, and the general public. Information about registration fees, online registration, and the agenda are available on the ISBA website.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Marion VA renaming lab after WWII veteran

    Marion VA renaming lab after WWII veteran

    Friday, February 8 2019 9:14 AM EST2019-02-08 14:14:46 GMT

    MARION, Ill. -- The Marion VA Medical Center is honoring a volunteer by naming its Pathology and Laboratory Department after him.

    MARION, Ill. -- The Marion VA Medical Center is honoring a volunteer by naming its Pathology and Laboratory Department after him.

  • IRS: Don't be victim to a 'ghost' tax return preparer

    IRS: Don't be victim to a 'ghost' tax return preparer

    Friday, February 8 2019 9:00 AM EST2019-02-08 14:00:31 GMT

    WASHINGTON, D.C -- We are currently in the second full week of the 2019 tax filing season, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning taxpayers to avoid unethical tax return preparers, known as ghost preparers.

    WASHINGTON, D.C -- We are currently in the second full week of the 2019 tax filing season, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning taxpayers to avoid unethical tax return preparers, known as ghost preparers.

  • Illinois State Bar Association to host Animal Law Conference at SIU School of Law

    Illinois State Bar Association to host Animal Law Conference at SIU School of Law

    Friday, February 8 2019 8:00 AM EST2019-02-08 13:00:40 GMT

    CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Developments in veterinary forensics, the emerging data-driven practice of strategical animal field services, and other cutting-edge animal law updates will be among topics presented during the Illinois State Bar Association's (ISBA) Illinois Animal Law Conference at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Law.

    CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Developments in veterinary forensics, the emerging data-driven practice of strategical animal field services, and other cutting-edge animal law updates will be among topics presented during the Illinois State Bar Association's (ISBA) Illinois Animal Law Conference at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Law.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.