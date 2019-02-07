Sheriff's Office to buy K9 training equipment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sheriff's Office to buy K9 training equipment

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced that they will be purchasing a bite suit for use in training the department's K9, Diego.

Diego is often used to help in high risk arrests as well as searching for people. With the addition of this training, the Sheriff's Office believes Diego will be best prepared to produce results when called upon.

The money for the bite suit comes from a grant from the Law Enforcement Charitable Foundation, Inc. (LECF, Inc.)

The cornerstone of the LECF, Inc. is to protect the bond that exists between community and local law enforcement through education, programs, and briefings, while also offering charitable support for families of police officers killed in the line of duty.

