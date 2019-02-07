Authorities need help finding missing Du Quoin man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced that they will be purchasing a bite suit for use in training the department's K9, Diego.
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help with any information on where to find Du Quoin resident William Stroud Junior or details about the night he possibly went missing.
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- Residents and city officials in Mount Vernon are on high alert for flooding this week.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) wrote to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requesting the agencies deploy a multidisciplinary team of experts to help state officials as they address Legionnaires' disease at the Illinois Veterans Home (IVH) in Manteno, Illinois.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- SEMO's popular mascot Rowdy has recently undergone a transformation.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A Senate committee has OK'd increasing the minimum wage in Illinois to $15 in six years.
WSIL -- The Good Samaritan who helped find hotel rooms for more than 100 homeless people in Chicago during the polar vortex has $50,000 more to help the homeless after an appearance on Ellen.
MARION, Ill. -- Marion's new Camping World could soon be open for business.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office today announced it has opened an investigation into whether a McCracken County School faculty member inappropriately contacted a student via an electronic device.
DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Super Bowl LIII averaged nearly 100 million viewers on Sunday night, and during the big game, Microsoft unveiled a new ad that has ties to southern Illinois.
