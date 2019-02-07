Authorities need help finding missing Du Quoin man

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help with any information on where to find William Stroud, Junior of Du Quoin or details about the night he possibly went missing.

Sheriff Steve Bareis says the department's involvement began January 13, when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle without proper registration.

Stanley Rector owned the car, which led the deputy on a 40-mile-per-hour chase near Campbell Pond. Sheriff Bareis says Rector later told investigators his car had been stolen.

Bareis says the deputy believes two men were in the vehicle and that both ran away from the scene, "Didn't think anything of it until we started getting these rumors that no one had heard from him."

Four days later, William Stroud's parents had their life changed. "The officer knocked on my door wanting to do a welfare check on him," says Sherry Stroud.

His mother says Stroud's ex-girlfriend made the welfare request and that his father then filed a missing persons report with the Du Quoin Police Department.

Soon after, authorities began getting reports that Stroud and Rector were in the vehicle the night of the chase and had multiple agencies do a civil search of the area with drones. "We flew miles around the area. Video taped all that search," Bareis explains.

Around the same time Rector was arrested for stealing a car, taken into custody in Jackson County and questioned. "We're really at odds that the one person able to give us some answers, won't cooperate," Bareis says.

Bareis adds they've investigated leads that Stroud was seen at the Marion Walmart or that he was possibly killed, but nothing has checked out.

At this point, Stroud's parents just want answers "I can't bare it. I can't bare it. It’s really working on me," his father says.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Du Quoin Police Department at (618) 542-2131 or the Perry County Sheriff's Department at (618) 357-5212.