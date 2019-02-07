School raises more than $1,000 for student who passed away

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Staff, students, and community members of Johnston City are honoring Holly Mae Smith with a fundraiser. 17-year-old Holly Mae Smith passed away at her home January 28th. She was known for wearing extravagant hats.

So students and faculty came up with an event specially designed to honor her. It is called 'Hats for Holly', and it allows students to wear a hat in school if they paid one dollar.

Student council members China Rone and McKenzie Nichols are seniors at Johnston City High School shared their memories of classmate Smith.

Nichols said, "Holly really loved education she just kind of came to school to learn and she would set people straight if they kind of disturbed the classroom."

Teachers and students say Smith was known to have school spirit by participating in several school activities. Smith also wanted to be an author and was very active in the Drama Club.

Johnston City High School raised more than $1,200 in donations. The high school is currently waiting to collect the donations from the surrounding schools who participated in Hats for Holly.

If you'd like to donate to the Smith family, there are donation boxes set up at Banterra Bank and the fire department in Johnston City.