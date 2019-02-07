Lawsuit accuses teacher, friend of beating 9-year-old - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawsuit accuses teacher, friend of beating 9-year-old

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Public Schools have been hit with a lawsuit alleging a teacher allowed a 9-year-old student to be beaten in a school bathroom by her friend.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by Asia Gaines claims her son suffered bruises all over his body as a result of the September beating with a belt.

Attorney Al Hofeld Jr. indicated the reason the fourth-grader at George W. Tilton Elementary School was punished wasn't completely known.

The lawsuit claims teacher Kristen Haynes and Juanita Tyler dragged the boy into a bathroom, where Tyler beat the boy as Haynes returned to her classroom. Hofeld said Tyler is a distant relative of the boy, who the boy didn't know.

CPS said Haynes no longer teaches at the school.

Tyler and Haynes have been charged with battery. It wasn't immediately known if either have legal representation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.